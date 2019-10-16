EDA Holds Strategic Planning Session

EDA board members participated in a strategic planning session last Tuesday. “It was an opportunity to get the board together to put a plan in place concerning budget and marketing for the next 18 to 24 months,” said Adam Kennedy, Director of the Evans County Economic Development Authority (EDA). Kennedy went on to say . . . .

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer