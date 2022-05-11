EDA hosts Ribbon Cutting, Dedication of Sheriff Randall H. Tippins Firing Range

The Claxton-Evans County Economic Development Authority (EDA) of Claxton and Evans County held a ribbon cutting and dedication event last Thursday morning for the Claxton-Evans County Law Enforcement Training Center, Sheriff Randall H. Tippins Firing Range.

A large group of citizens, local and area law enforcement, elected officials, and others gathered Thursday at the outdoor firing range located within the County Industrial Park.

….The purpose of the firing range is exclusively for law enforcement training. Due to liability issues, the firing range has been secured by a fence and is not open to the public.

