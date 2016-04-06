EDA makes rural broadband a priority

In September, the Economic Development Authority of Claxton and Evans County (EDA) voted and approved to formally adopt rural broadband as a priority, to take the necessary steps, including naming a subcommittee (if necessary), and to pursue access to broadband in rural Evans County.

The term broadband commonly refers to high-speed internet access that is always on and faster than the traditional access.

During the EDA’s October meeting held last week, EDA Chairman Marshall Smith appointed Hub Daniel, Michael Smith, and himself as the broadband subcommittee.

To find out additional steps the EDA is taking toward broadband, pick up a copy of this week’s edition. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1914.

By Julie Braly, Editor