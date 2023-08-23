EDA reports sewer line issue resolved, Park rail spur construction to continue

The Industrial Development Authority has resolved the sewer line issue that was holding up Rail Spur construction progress to the Industrial Park, according to Derwood Tootle of the Economic Development Authority (EDA). In an update about the ongoing project at the Tuesday, August 8 EDA meeting, it was reported that the regularly scheduled work on the spur will be resuming near the beginning of September, aided greatly by support from the County Commission and County Administrator.

