EDA sells Industrial Park acreage to accommodate expansion project

An existing agri-business is expanding its operations in the Claxton-Evans Industrial Park, having secured nearly 38 additional acres in a deal approved by the Economic Development Authority last week. MMH Packing LLC, of Claxton, which now owns the company formerly known as Red Sky Ag, operates a local facility on Commerce Drive which primarily packages onions, with other produce such as watermelons and cucumbers, and ships to buyers in states along the eastern U.S. Last week’s land acquisition, totaling a bit less than 38 acres, was at a cost of $227,600.

