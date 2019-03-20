EDA taking inventory, contracts grant writing services

Mary Kathryn Griffin, EDA Director, updated the board on the comprehensive three-year audit that was requested by the board during the regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the Claxton-Evans County Economic Development Authority, which was held Tuesday, March 12.

Accountants with Lanier, Deal and Proctor are conducting the audit. The firm has requested original purchase prices of all EDA properties, which includes 14 land parcels ranging from .76 acre to 135.86 acres. At present the audit is incomplete in reference to one parcel because the firm has been unable to confirm the original purchasing price. EDA member Jimmy Sands offered to assist in locating the information.

By Julie Braly, Editor