EDA talks cash movement at June 13 meeting

Posted By: newsroom June 21, 2023

The Economic Development Authority (EDA) discussed moving some finances around during the regularly scheduled meeting last Tuesday. Chairman Marshall Smith expressed the need to move around some funds into a CD (Certificate of Deposit). Not including the operating budget and SPLOST, the EDA has $1,177,678.87 spread between the Claxton Bank ($684,481.56), two CDs with the Tippins Bank (totaling $220,090.43), and another CD with South Georgia Bank ($273,106.88).

