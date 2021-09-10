Edward Elliott “Eddie” Bliss, III, 64, of Black Creek, passed away September 7 at his home surrounded by his loving family. The New Jersey native has lived in the Black Creek Community for many years and was self-employed. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Edward Elliott Bliss, II. Surviving are his wife, Darlene Bliss; son, Jeremy and Kristi Beard; daughter, Kelly and Nick Sikes; mother, Bonnie Bliss; brother, Timothy Bliss; sister, Lamar Bliss; grandchildren, Bryce, Sarah, Jaylynn and Kassidy; mother-in-law, Betty Stewart; sister-in-law, Denise Camuti and numerous nieces and nephews. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Monday, September 13, 1 – 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 13, at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Northside Cemetery in Pembroke, Ga Remembrances may be sent to Hospice of Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah Ga. 31416. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.