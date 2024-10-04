It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Edward Griffin of Collins, Ga., 66, on October 1, 2024. Edward was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who was known for his humor, kindness, and generosity. He was born on July 23, 1958. Edward grew up in Savannah, Georgia and joined the United States Air Force. He worked in the fire protection industry for the majority of his adult life. He enjoyed fishing, rock music, and was a master of potato salad. He could fix anything with duct tape and sheer determination. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Catherine Griffin; three sons, Mark (Casey) Bunch, Paul (Erica) Griffin, and David (Christina) Griffin; five grandchildren, Abigail, Alizah, Brianna, Matthew, and Emmett; mother, Nell Lewis; two sisters, Jan Shelton and Katherine Wilkerson; and one brother, Keith Griffin. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Georgia Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.