Edward Jason Wilkes passed away Friday. April 25, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah. Jason was born in Palatka, Florida to Gene Howell and Carolyn Joyce Kyser Wilkes on December 4, 1970. He was the youngest of their four children. He grew up fishing and boating on the St. John’s River. He loved everything about the water. Jason and his parents moved to Claxton, Georgia in 1986 where he attended Pinewood Christian Academy. He was a member of PCA’s Class of 1988. Jason went on to graduate from Georgia Southern with a degree in sales and marketing. He worked for various companies spanning the Georgia, Florida and South Carolina coastal areas and won many awards in sales throughout his career. Jason was currently employed with Safe Touch Security. Jason’s proudest achievement was his daughter, Ashley Grace. His sun rose and set with her. He passed on his love of fishing, hunting, shooting pool, and riding motorcycles to her. Jason was preceded in death by his beloved mother; and sister, Janie McDowell. In addition to his daughter, he is also survived by his father and step-mother, Gene and Gloria Wilkes; siblings, Jennifer Wilkes of Savannah and Brent Wilkes of McRae, Georgia; niece, Amanda Jane McDowell; and nephew, Michael McDowell; great-nephews, Jayce Mincey and Liam McDowell. The family would like to ask in lieu of flowers to please send a donation to Ashley Grace Wilkes, c/o The Claxton Bank, P.O. Box 247, Claxton Ga. 30417. These donations will be used for her educational expenses. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.