Edward Tucker, 90, passed away July 13. A native of Claxton, Georgia, Edward proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his service, he came home to Claxton to do what he was genuinely passionate about – farming. Edward started out farming with his brother, Clyde, and then continued farming on his own until the age of 81. Farming was more than a career to him- it was his way of life. He received many awards, including Evans County’s Conservation Award and Farm Family of the Year Award. He adored his family and above all, consider them to be his greatest accomplishment. He strongly believed in lending a helping hand to everyone and loving thy neighbor. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Lillie Tucker; wife, Mamie W. Tucker; daughter, Faye Strickland; grandson, Seth Thomas Haire; great-granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Strickland; four brothers, and five sisters. Surviving are his two daughters, Sharon (Tommy) Haire of Claxton and Bonnie (Jim) Forehand of Stilson, Ga.; son-in-law, Bobby Strickland of Claxton; brother, Johnny (Betty) Tucker of Bloomingdale, Ga.; sister, Lucille Todd of Claxton; sister-in-law, Mamie Lou Tucker of Claxton; four grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; special nephew, Carlton Todd of Claxton and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to express thanks to Kindred Hospice and significant appreciation to Peggy and Gwen for their love and caregiving towards Mr. Edward. Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, from 10 – 11 a.m., at Union United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 15, 11 a.m., at Union United Methodist Church with Pastor Thomas Kennison and Mike Dollar officiating. Burial will be in Union United Methodist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Kindred Hospice, 112 Hill Pond Lane, Suite B., Statesboro, Ga. 30458; and Union United Methodist Church, c/o Robert DeWitt, 4659 Joe Kennedy Road, Collins, Ga. 30421. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.