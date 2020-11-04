Edwards wins sheriff race; NeSmith and Burney win another term

Voters elected Mac Edwards as Evans County Sheriff after he clinched a decisive win over his opponent, Virgil Deloach, in Tuesday’s election. Edwards received 2,415 votes and Deloach received 1,702, according to unofficial election results provided by Evans County Election Superintendent Darin McCoy.

The contested Evans County Commission, District 6 race resulted in another term for incumbent Irene Y. Burney receiving 292 votes and running mate Michael Kubeck receiving 183 votes.

Mellie NeSmith will serve another term as County Coroner after receiving 3,145 votes and his opponent, Reginald “Bo’ Hutcheson, received 1,012 votes….

By Julie Braly, Editor