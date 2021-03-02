Edwin Odom, 72, passed away February 28 at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton. Ed was a devoted and loving husband, son, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, special uncle and dear friend. He was a generous, kind hearted man. He was Mr. Ed to so many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Ed’s home was in Tattnall County, where he lived his entire life, except for spending three years in the United States Army. He was a 1968 graduate of Reidsville High School and attended Swainsboro Technical College. Ed spent 28 years with Bennett Motor Express as a loyal truck driver and was presently employed with Griffin’s Warehouse in Baxley, Ga. Ed loved spending his spare time working outside, planting and harvesting many crops. He enjoyed watching western movies, reading, Massey Ferguson Tractors and attending tractor pulls. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Rupert Edgar and Edna Mae Odom; his sister, June Odom Collins; his beloved in-laws, T. J. and Betty Lois Rigdon; his cousin, Willie Joe Odom, who was like a brother to him and several cherished four-legged fur babies. Surviving are his wife of 47½ years, Carol Rigdon Odom of Collins; his brother, Ray (Donna) Odom of Collins; his sister, Joyce Odom (Victor) Anderson of Claxton; his nieces, Lacy and Caroline, who were like the girls he never had; Jakelyn and Morgan, cherished children of his sister June; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews and dear aunts and uncles. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral service. Masks must be worn. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 3, from 4 – 7 p.m.at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home with Rev. Harry Conyers and Rev. Perry Hearn officiating. Burial will be in Holland Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Guiff, Eli Guiff, Morgan Collins, Cody Collins, Reid Odom, Jeff Rigdon, Hartt Rigdon and Thomas Rigdon. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Odom, Billy Odom, Wayne Strickland, Barry Waters, Randy Waters, Duke Thrift, John Craven, Phyllis Adams and Jimmy Fountain. The family appreciates flowers or donations to the charity of your choice. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.