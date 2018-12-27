Effie Middleton Primous was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1924 to the late Wilson and Phoebe Middleton of Daisy. She departed her life Tuesday, Dec. 11. She was the last of 10 siblings to transition to Glory. She was reared in the church with spirit filled parents. She began her spiritual journey at Smith Chapel Holiness Church and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. She later joined The Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Claxton. She was educated in the Evans County school system beginning in a one room school in Daisy. She often spoke of her school days and her love of playing basketball. She worked many years in the field, cleaning homes and the Claxton Nursing Home before retiring from Claxton Poultry in 1991. She believed in hard work and a good education. In her latter years she enjoyed fishing, gardening, dressing to the “nines”, attending church and the Senior Citizen Center. Two grandchildren proceeded her in death, Captain Donnie Belser, Jr. and Kandeem Calhoun. She leaves to cherish her wonderful and loving memories, seven daughters, Janice Carlton of Claxton, Gracie Ann Thomas, Phoebe (Donnie Sr.) Belser of An- niston, Ala., Windsor (Kenneth) Harp of Rincon, Ga., Hilda Hayward of Warner Robbins, Ga., Shirley (Clinton) Murphy of Collins, Ga. and Pattie (Robert) Brawner of Covington, Ga.; two granddaughters whom she reared as her daughters, Tarrie (Craig, Sr.) Powell of Pooler, Ga. and Ebony (Phillip) Mills of Collins, Ga.; two special nephews, Charles (Pat) Milton of Claxton and Jimmy Middleton of Maryland, Va.; two special nieces, Lily West Roosevelt Brewton and Gail Butler, both of Claxton; 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces nephews and friends. A celebration of life was held Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m., at Historic Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Claxton, with Rev. Michael P. Dickerson, Pastor/Eulogist and Rev. Timothy Freeman, presiding Active pallbearers were Randy Geiger, Jr., Brandon Belser, Keldon Burnette, David Burnett, Jr., Rodrick Hayward and Cedrick Hayward. Honorary pallbearers were grandsons and great-grandson. Harpers Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.