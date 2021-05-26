Eight retirees honored by ECSS

Evans County School System held a retirement reception honoring eight retirees employed by the district. The limited-attendance event, held in the cafeteria at Claxton Elementary School, honored three employees who retired during the 2019-2020 academic year as well as five who are retiring this month. A retirement reception could not be held for last year’s retirees due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The retirees include Cathy Bennett, Joy Daughtry, Laura Aziz, Cindy Lott, Melinda Hodges, Teresa Callaway, Raedell Brown and Marie Kessler.

By Julie Braly, Editor