Mrs. Eileen Cooper Deloach, age 61, died on Monday April 8, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro following a brief illness. The native and lifelong resident of Evans County attended Claxton High School and Claxton Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and growing a vegetable garden. Eileen was a kind and generous mother and grandmother to her children and others she cared for. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Daniel and Robbie Driggers Cooper and a brother Talmadge Cooper. Surviving are her husband of 45 years, Pete Deloach of Evans County; three sons, Pebe (Teracie) Deloach of Statesboro, Chance Deloach (Ann Dixon) and Tyler Deloach ( Emily Carpenter), all of Evans County; a daughter Laura (Alejandro) Castillo of Claxton; two sisters, her twin, Laureen Deloach of Claxton and Charlene Alford of Claxton; seven grandchildren, Christian, Jase, Blayke, Alexa, Mia Grace, Ella Jane and Grey. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Elder Steve Taylor officiating. The family will receive visitors following the service. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P. O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.