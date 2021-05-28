Eivin Cooper DeLoach, passed away May 25 at Memorial Health in Savannah Surviving are his parents, Emily Carpenter and Tyler DeLoach, both of Claxton; grandmother, Khristina Shinn of West Virginia; grandfathers, Roger Shinn of North Carolina and Pete DeLoach of Claxton; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required. Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Brewton Cemetery. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.