Elbert Eugene Smith, 67, born on March 23, 1954 in Knox County, Missouri, spread his final wings on June 28. Known by close friends and family as Gene, he served his country honorably as a Chief Warrant Officer and Aviator in the United States Army. He retired from military service in 1993 and went on to operate Cool Stuff, a local gift and jewelry repair shop in Claxton. Gene had a dynamic sense of humor and expressed his creative talent through the quirky sculptures that he crafted and placed where family, friends, customers and visitors could enjoy them. Left to treasure his memories are his wife, Anita; daughter, Stephanie; daughter-in-law, Lara Mauer; and an abundance of extended family and friends. The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a monetary donation to the City of Claxton Police Department or the City of Claxton Fire Department in Gene’s name.