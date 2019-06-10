Elder Hugh Derrell Thompson, Jr., 57, of Garden City, passed away on Saturday, June 8, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah. Hugh was born in Evans County and was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Derrell Thompson, Sr. For the past 13 years he has served as pastor of the Garden City Primitive Baptist Church. He had served as Minister of Music, Youth and Senior Adults for Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church as well as other churches. Prior to that he was employed by the Georgia Department of Corrections for 18 years as a correctional officer and inmate affairs investigator. He was a 1980 graduate of Glennville High School and attended the University of Georgia and Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College. Hugh was a gifted pianist and organist and an excellent cake baker. He will be remembered as a servant to his community. Survivors include his wife, Anita Thomas Baker Thompson; son, Canaan Daniel Thompson; mother, Sharon Powell Thompson; siblings and their spouses, Neal and Tammie Thompson, Karen and Anthony Smith, Michael Thompson and Becky and Jason Waters; brother-in-law, Harold Thomas; several aunts and uncles, a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family and friends. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Monday, June 10, in the chapel of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at the Garden City Primitive Baptist Church located at 126 Smith Avenue. Burial will follow at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery near Claxton. Remembrances may be given to the Georgia Primitive Baptist Youth Camp, c/o Becky Waters, 621 West Barnard Street, Glennville, Ga. 30427; or to the Primitive Baptist Foundation, c/o Daryl Harris, P.O. Box 595, Roswell, Ga. 30077. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Homes West Chatham Chapel, 901 W. Hwy. 80, Pooler, Ga. 31322, (912) 748-2444 is in charge of arrangements.