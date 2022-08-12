Eleanor Ruhe Daniel passed from this life on Wednesday, August 10 at her home in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. She was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York to Richard Conrad and Eleanor Moloughney Ruhe. She ws a graduate of Bob Jones University. Eleanor worked for Eastern Airlines in Columbia, South Carolina, for her future brother-in-law, Bob Ogletree. Eleanor met her future husband, Neal, on a blind date arranged by Neal’s sister, Mary Ogletree. For 52 years, Eleanor was the loving wife of Neal Franklin Daniel. Together they lived in Evans, Ga. until relocating to Dunwoody, Ga. in 1982. They remained in Dunwoody until Neal’s death in 2006. In 2009, after renewing her acquaintance with John Svaan, who Eleanor had known in her youth, she married John, who had earlier lost his first wife. Following her marriage to John in 2009, she and John relocated to Mt. Pleasant, S.C. where they remained married until his death in 2019. During her last years, Eleanor split her time between her home in Mt. Pleasant and a home in Boca Raton, Fla. She loved to participate in church activities and enjoyed spending time with her old friends during the winter months in Baca Raton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard C. and Eleanor M. Ruhe; husband, Neal F. Daniel; husband, John Svaan; brother, Richard Ruhe; sister, Dorothea R. Olson; and grandchild, Aspen Daniel. Surviving are sons, Neal Kenneth “Ken” (Diann) Daniel of Evans, Ga.; Dr. Russell “Rusty” Kevin (Crystal) Daniel of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; daughter, Jill Daniel (Charles) Hooper of Rome, Ga.; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, 10 a.m., at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, 393 Bay Branch Church Road, Claxton, Ga 30417. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 13, 11 a.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Charles Hooper. Burial will be in Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.