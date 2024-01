District 1 Commissioner Shela Holland has been chosen to serve as Chair of the Evans Board of Commissioners, a position that she assumed at the start of the BOC’s regular meeting on Jan. 2. For Holland, a long serving member of the Board, the role is one she has had before during her years of BOC membership.

