Municipal elections called for Bellville, Daisy, and Hagan will not be necessary this year as only the incumbents qualified for open posts. Qualifying for elections in all four towns, including Claxton, opened Monday, August 21 and closed at 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.