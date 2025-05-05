Elizabeth ‘Lib’ Ann Todd, born on June 11, 1938, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2025, at Meadows Park Health & Rehabilitation in Vidalia, Georgia. She lived a life rich in love, community, and cherished relationships. Lib was a dedicated businesswoman, known for her role as the owner of Claxton Office Supply. Her entrepreneurial spirit was matched only by her compassionate nature, as she was beloved by many and adored and cared for children within her community. She carried the values of kindness and generosity throughout her life, making a lasting impact on everyone she encountered. An alumnus of Claxton High School, Lib had a thirst for learning and personal growth. Her devotion to her community was further exemplified by her long-standing membership at the First Baptist Church, where she embraced the chance to find fellowship and support among her friends and neighbors. In her leisure time, Lib found joy in making floral arrangements for weddings and parties, showcasing her creativity and attention to detail. This hobby brought her immense satisfaction, allowing her to contribute beauty to the special moments in others’ lives. Lib is survived by her grandson, Dustin Todd of Claxton, Georgia; great-grandson, Remy Todd of Glennville, Georgia; brother, Thomas M. ‘Reesie’ Lewis of Statesboro, Georgia; sister, Mary Sue Griffin of Phoenix, Arizona; family friends, Gail (Frank) Bradley and Erin Todd; as well as several nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Sequel Todd; son, Randy Todd; and her parents, Talmadge and Dorothy Lewis. Lib’s memory will forever remain in the hearts of those she loved and who loved her deeply. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Banks, Trey Price, Steve Boatright, Robert Mashburn, Ray Carter, Chris Lewis, Dean Griffin, Jason Stone, Earl Hutto and Chase Anderson. Remembrances may be made to Claxton First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 607 Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.