Elizabeth S. ‘Liz’ Oliver

Posted By: newsroom August 24, 2021

Elizabeth S. ‘Liz’ Oliver, 68, passed away August 23 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Evans County where she remained all of her life to raise her family that she loved so dearly. She was a faithful member of Rehoboth Baptist Church. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, David Oliver of Claxton; two sons, Jason (Diana) Oliver of Dunwoody, Ga. and Nathan (Jenny) Oliver of Claxton.; her sister, Glenda Wood (Smith) of Claxton; three brothers, Ray (Kay) Smith of Shellman Bluff, Ga., Glenn (Robyn) Smith of Claxton, Ricky (Sonya) Smith of High Spring, Fla.; two grandchildren, Smith Oliver and Wesson Oliver of Claxton; several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held, with a memorial service being held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2331 Campground Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

