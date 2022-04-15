Ella Elizabeth “Beth” Cawthon, 40, passed away March 25 in Macon, Georgia. She was a lifelong resident of Evans County where she went to Claxton High School. She was preceded in death by her father, Leif Cawthon; and grandparents, Rev. Clarence Cawthon and B.A. and Elizabeth Hammock. Surviving are her daughter, Cora K. Cawthon; mother, Kaye Vazquez; grandmother, Ella Cawthon; brother, Barney Hammock; sister, Julia Cawthon. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, at 10 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 21, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Chapel. Remembrances may be sent to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.