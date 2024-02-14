Ella Johns, Mollie Lane recognized as STAR Students

On Tuesday, February 6, two students from Evans County were acknowledged at the 2024 STAR student luncheon, hosted by the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce. Pinewood Christian Academy (PCA) recognized STAR student, Ella Johns, and her STAR teacher, who happens to also be her mother, Paula Johns. Ella has been a student at PCA for 14 years. She has received the Georgia Certificate of Merit and has also earned subject area awards in Honors Chemistry, AP US History, Honors English, and Biology. Ella is a member of the 11/60 club and the National Honors Society.

