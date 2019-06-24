Ellaree Kennedy, 88, passed away June 24 at Camellia Nursing Home. She was a native of Richmond Hill, Ga., but resided in Evans County for several years. She was of Baptist faith, a homemaker and a good mother. She worked at Williams Seafood as a waitress, for over 20 years. Mrs. Kennedy was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Kennedy; and her son, Robert William Kennedy. Surviving are one daughter, Nancy (W.B.) Kennedy Bradley of Claxton; three grandchildren, Anthony Kennedy Verde, Donnie and Michael Kennedy. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, from 10-11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral servics will be held Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Rome Baptist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.