Ellen Lenore Goff, age 79, passed away Tuesday, January 18 at her residence. She was born January 9, 1943, in Takoma Park, Maryland to James Robert and Ruby Lee Fitzgerald Kendall. She was reared in Riverdale, Maryland and moved to Claxton 36 years ago. She spent the majority of her life as a homemaker and attended First Baptist Church in Claxton. Her greatest treasures were her family and friends. Lenore is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julian Franklin Goff, Sr.; son, Robert Paul Goff; sisters, Deanna Smoot, Barbara Jordan, Beverly Sahami and Betty Crawford; brother, Gerald R. Kendall; and grandson, Shawn Braly. She is survived by her children, Julie (Frank) Braly of Collins, Georgia and Frankie Goff of Claxton; siblings, Ronald M. (Jean) Kendall of Columbia, S.C. and Judy Miller of Peoria, Illinois; grandchildren, Josh Moser, Chris (Amanda) Moser, and Brandon (Jessica) Braly, all of Claxton and Shane (Zach) Braly of Desoto, Missouri; great- grandchildren, Kanda Moser, Dakota Moser, Addy Moser, Remi Kate Moser, Zach Braly, Jesse Braly and Alexis Braly; several nieces and nephews. She was affectionately called Grandma by many. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, from the Northside Cemetery in Pembroke with Rev. Nathan Lashoto officiating. In lieu of flowers, Lenore left behind a request that you ‘help someone in need’ instead. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Goff family.