Elton Cranford Harrell was born August 6, 1934 in Glennville, Georgia and died January 31 in Claxton, Georgia. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Glennville and enjoyed serving in the choir until his health issues no longer permitted him to attend services. He was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed several years in the produce department at Wal-Mart in Savannah. Mr. Harrell is preceeded in death by his parents, James Otis and Gladys Cranford Harrell; siblings, Donald Harrell, Gwen Waters and Linda Futch. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Harrell of Glennville; children, William Harrell (Gina) of Townsend, Ga. and Deanna Beaver (Joe) of Marietta, Ga.; a sister, Janice Cason of Morehead City, North Carolina; grandchildren, Meredith Hardage (Jason), Erica Beaver, Justin Harrell, Caleb Beaver (Allyson) and Tyler Harrell; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Harrison, Jace, Kylie, Chevy, Charlie and Haley. Private graveside services were held Monday, February 7, at Glennville City Cemetery, due to Covid restrictions and family wishes. The Family appreciates all doctors and staff at Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton and The Medical College of Georgia Hospital in Augusta whose compassion and skill exceeded all expectation. Also the long term care provided by Thomas J. Miller, MD, in Claxton and Mark Taylor, MD in Savannah is recognized by the family and deeply appreciated. “In everything, give Thanks” Care and services are entrusted to Brannen-Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, Ga.