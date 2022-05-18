EMC Foundation donates to Arts & Cultural Authority

Representatives from the Canoochee Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) Foundation were on hand Monday morning to present a donation to the Arts and Cultural Authority of Claxton-Evans County (ACA). EMC Communications Specialist Joe Sikes and Foundation Board Member Carroll Anderson made the $5,000 donation during ACA’s regular monthly meeting.

Currently, ACA is raising funds for the renovation of a historic 100-year-old two-story brick building on West Main Street in Claxton, which previously served as a school. The renovation and rejuvenation project will result in the creation of the Jack & Muriel Strickland Cultural Arts Center, a much-anticipated addition to the community…..

