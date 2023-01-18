Emergency alert system now operating in County

An emergency alert system approved by the Board of Commissioners last October is now up and working. Evans County Emergency Management Association (EMA) Director Justin Denton announced Friday that the system was active, giving the local agency the ability to send timely notifications of weather and other emergency conditions to the public.

By registering a cellular phone number, residents can be notified of local emergencies or other community alerts. Once signed up for the service, participants can be reached at their cell phone number or by text. A third option allows for enabling Alexa devices to access the service.

To register for the emergency alerts service, go to http://hyper-reach.com/gaevanssignup.html

