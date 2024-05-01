EMH 2023 audit earns high marks

At the Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) Board and Authority meeting on April 23rd, Bert Bennett, Partner, of Draffin & Tucker LLP presented the 2023 Fiscal Year Audit for the hospital. The audit reviewed the combined financial statements for the years ending September 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022. Bennett confirmed that the report received was positive and that no significant changes needed to be made. The audit showed a total of $10,973,716 in total assets for 2022, and $12,567,202 for 2023, which includes net property and equipment assets, limited assets, and current assets.

