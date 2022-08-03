EMH among 10 Georgia rural hospitals to receive Community Health grant

The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) announced last week grant awards totaling $9 million to 10 Georgia rural hospitals as part of its annual Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant program, currently in its seventh phase. Each hospital will receive $900,000 to support initiatives and services that strengthen access to quality care for Georgia’s underserved communities.

…Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) in Claxton is among Georgia’s 2022 grant recipients…

