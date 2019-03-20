EMH annual financial audit released

Evans Memorial Hospital net income losses for FY18 were $190,000 compared to $496,000 in 2016, according to figures released onFebruary 26. Net income for 2017 was $64,000.

EMH’s financial audit report, which ended September 30, 2018, was presented during the February meeting by Bert Bennett, CPA with Draffin and Tucker.

By Julie Braly, Editor