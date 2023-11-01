EMH board chair Rogers steps down

Chairman Patsy Rogers stepped down from her position as Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) Board Member effective October 24, after serving on the board since February 2008. Rogers has served as chairman of the board since March 2019. In a heartfelt letter read to the board, Rogers stated, “I will forever be grateful to one of my mentors and friends, Mr. Eldred Tippins, who approached me about serving on the board.”

