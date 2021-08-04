EMH bombarded as COVID cases increase and hospitalizations rise

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Evans County and surrounding counties have seen a significant increase in the past two weeks. According to data posted by the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday afternoon, Evans County has had 69 newly confirmed cases in the past two weeks.

Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) Chief Executive Officer Bill Lee reported late Monday the facility has continued, “to see a sharp increase in both COVID positive test rates and hospitalizations over the last seven days.”

EMH is rising to the occasion….

By Julie Braly, Editor