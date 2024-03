Evans Memorial Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Physicians celebrated the opening of a Heart Care Satellite Location on Friday, March 22. The new location is at 405 East Long Street in Claxton.

Meadows Representatives include: Matt Hasbrouck, CEO; Jared Kirby, CFO; Mike Hagan, VP of Operations, Hillary Moore, VP of HR; and Mid McCain, Director of Physician Services.

EMH Representatives include: Bill Lee, CEO; Tim Freeman, CNO; and Dr. Kyle Parks, Chief Medical Officer.