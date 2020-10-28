EMH, first responders hold decontamination drill

First responders with several local departments and agencies recently participated in a mock chemical spill decontamination (decon) drill alongside employees of Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH).

The drill was held in a parking lot outside of EMH, explained Larry D. Bacon, Jr., EMH’s Safety Officer and Emergency Management Coordinator, where two mock patients went through all steps of decontamination before being permitted to enter EMH for treatment.

Claxton Fire Department firefighters Casey Farrow and Chandler Blackburn posed as patients who had been contaminated during the drill….

By Julie Braly, Editor