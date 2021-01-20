EMH gets doses of Moderna COVID vaccine for adults 65 years and older

Gov. Brian Kemp recently expanded the 1A category of COVID-19 vaccinations to include community members 65 and over or caregivers of those in that same age group. Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) acquired 300 doses of the Moderna COVD-19 vaccine specifically for that purpose and held a vaccine clinic on…

…According to EMH CEO Bill Lee, a total of 295 vaccines were scheduled during that time and there were approximately 330 names on a waiting list.

“Working with the Department of Public Health and the Governor – they saw that we were very innovative and on the forefront of this – and they shipped us additional doses,” said Lee….

By Julie Braly, Editor