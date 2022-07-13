EMH leadership, team surmount difficulties of past two years

Some say entering a new leadership position at any hospital, let alone a financially struggling small rural hospital, can be challenging, but when Bill Lee joined Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) as its Chief Executive Officer two years ago, he faced additional difficulties because it was at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee, who brings an exemplary skill set to EMH with his 25 years of diversified experience in hospital leadership, recently sat down with The Claxton Enterprise to reflect on the many accomplishments made by the EMH team under his leadership.

