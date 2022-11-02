EMH Named 2022 Hospital of Year by HomeTown Health

HomeTown Health, LLC recognized Evans Memorial Hospital as the “Hospital of the Year” at its 23rd Annual Fall Conference, held October 19-21, 2022 at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia, from among 70 hospital members across the Southeast.

“In the ever-changing healthcare market, it takes consistent leadership as well as wide-spread staff dedication and team-level effort to maintain patient care excellence and improve the patient experience, while also making wise financial decision to stabilize the bottom line of hospital financial stability, especially in the rural market. Evans Memorial Hospital has shown remarkable effort in establishing and maintaining its patient care and financial goals over the last few years.,” says Kristy Thomson, COO of HomeTown Health.

….“Over the last two years, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure the long-term stability of our community hospital,” said EMH Chief Executive Officer Bill Lee. “This recognition further confirms the dedication and commitment of our team and the great work that Evans Memorial does everyday to ensure high quality care is delivered to our patients, families, and community. I couldn’t be more proud of this accomplishment and the ability for us to continue growing and serving – that is at the core of our rural hospital.”

