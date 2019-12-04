EMH named top small hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine

Evans Memorial Hospital has been named Top Small Hospital in the under 100 beds category in 2019 Georgia Trend magazine. This marks the fifth consecutive year EMH has been in the top four, as it was named top hospital in 2015 and 2017, third in 2018 and fourth in 2016.

“Evans Memorial Hospital is committed to the quality of care provided to our patients. We are excited to announce being named Georgia Trend’s 2019 #1 Small Hospital,” said Nikki NeSmith, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Nursing Officer of EMH……

By Julie Braly, Editor