EMH now offers 3D mammograms

Women in Evans and surrounding counties now have access to 3D mammography services at Evans Memorial Hospital.

With the recent purchase of a Selenia Dimensions 3D Mammography System, EMH is keeping care close to home and investing in the health of the communities they serve.

The nearly $300,000 purchase was made possible by funds awarded in the Rural Hospital Stabilization (RHS) Project Grant from the Georgia Department of Community Health in 2018.

By Julie Braly, Editor