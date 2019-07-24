EMH offering new and improved services

Thanks to a $750,000 grant from the Rural Hospital Stabilization (RHS) Project Grant from the Georgia Department of Community Health, Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) can now offer many new and improved services to the communities they serve.

In 2018, the RHS committee chose four rural hospitals in Georgia to receive the grant and EMH is one of them.

By Julie Braly, Editor