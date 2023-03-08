EMH projects keep going strong, thanks to generosity, grants

Grant funds and the generosity of others are allowing Evans Memorial Hospital to move forward with building upgrades and improvements that will translate to more healthcare options and benefits for the public. Bill Lee, CEO of the hospital’s operations for about three years, is presiding over three ongoing projects – all of which are expected to be completed in less than three months.

