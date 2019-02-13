EMH putting $750,000 grant to good use

Evans Memorial Hospital was awarded a $750,000 Rural Hospital Stabilization (RHS) Project Grant from the Georgia Department of Community Health in 2018. EMH is one of four rural hospitals in Georgia to receive the grant.

EMH has utilized part of the grant funds to purchase a LUCUS 3, a mechanical chest compression system. EMH purchased the system for approximately $15,000 and donated it to Evans County EMS on February 8. Local EMS has two ambulances, with one being present in Evans County at all times.

By Julie Braly, Editor