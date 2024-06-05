EMH ‘Quality Rating’ by patients goes up

Evans Memorial Hospital (EMH) has significantly improved patient satisfaction scores from Quarter 1 to Quarter 2. Chief Nursing Officer Tim Freeman credits the progress to the positive morale among staff across the hospital. Patient satisfaction rates have increased by double digits, attributed to new nurses becoming more comfortable with the environment and an overall improvement in the hospital’s culture, positively impacting the patient experience. “Seeing double-digit improvements in certain key areas is significant and represents some of the best improvements we’ve had over the past few years,” said EMH CEO Bill Lee.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.