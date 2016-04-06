EMH receives $750,000 grant

The Georgia Department of Community Health awarded a $750,000 Rural Hospital Stabilization Project grant to Evans Memorial Hospital. EMH is one of four rural hospitals in Georgia to receive the grant. EMH’s participation with the

Rural Health Stabilization (RHS) Grant will continue until June of 2019.

EMH will utilize the grant funds for several projects including the purchase of a 3-D Mammography Unit and a Cardiac Monitoring Unit for its emergency and medical/surgical departments.

By Julie Braly, Editor