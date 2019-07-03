EMH reports $140K gain for May

Evans Memorial Hospital reported a revenue gain for May 2019 of $140,007 and a fiscal year-to-date loss of $420,820 at the monthly board meeting held Tuesday, June 25.

The hospital reported total patient revenue of nearly $4.9 million for the month of May. Total revenue deductions at just over $4.0 million includes $242,986 in provisions for bad debt and $28,407 in indigent care.

Other income totaling…….

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer