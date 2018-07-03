EMH reports $191K profit in May

At a board meeting last week, Evans Memorial Hospital reported a profit of $191,000 for the month of May, improving the hospital’s year to date losses from April to May by $185,000. EMH’s current loss for the fiscal year is now $129,635.

The hospital reported a total revenue of $1.2 million and operating expenses of $1.1 million for May, resulting in an operational gain of $148,300. County support of $40,000 brought EMH’s total profit to $191,212.

Chief Financial Officer John Wiggins says May was “a positive month,” with a good payer mix and an increase in both inpatient and outpatient admissions. “Our total revenue for the month of May was higher than we have had in a good while, but still $265,000 under last year,” he said.

By Julie Braly Enterprise Editor editor@claxtonenterprise.com